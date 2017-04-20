These frozen dinners have been recalled.

If you've bought Banquet frozen meals with chicken nuggets, you will want to check the packaging before you serve them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the brownie mix dessert included in the breaded chicken nugget meal trays produced by Conagra Brands, Inc., may be contaminated with salmonella.

This alert affects 110,817 pounds of frozen meals.

The breaded chicken nugget, macaroni and cheese, and chocolate brownie meal tray produced on Jan. 26, 2017. The 7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018.

The products bear FSIS establishment number “P-9” printed on the side of the box. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of illnesses, but the recall was issued out of caution.

Consumers with questions about the alert can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.

