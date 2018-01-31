Georgia teen dies after complications from the flu

An emergency department sign. (Photo: MJFelt / Thinkstock, MJFelt)

COWETA COUNTY, GA. – A 15-year-old girl from Coweta County has died from the flu.

Richard Hawk, the Coweta County coroner, confirmed the 15-year-old passed away from Influenza A on Tuesday. Hawk said she also had liver failure.

She is the first flu-related death in Coweta County this flu season and one of the first children to die in the state.

As of Jan. 26, 25 people have died after complications from the flu. All of the individuals were over 50-years-old and 20 of them were over 65-years-old, according to the Department of Health.

The teen attended Newnan High School and a spokesperson with the Coweta County Schools said school administration and district staff were on hand at the school Wednesday to be available for students and staff. He said additional counseling staff is on standby if necessary.

All the schools in Coweta County have nurses on staff that can respond to student or staff illness. In addition to clinic visits, school nurses are also monitoring illnesses school by school, and system nurses monitor system-wide reports and trends of flu or flu-like illness in schools.

Coweta County schools are cleaned daily and it is intensified during flu season, the spokesperson said.

At least 37 children have died from the flu this season nationwide and federal health officials expect the number to increase because the season still has several more weeks to go.

In 2014-15, 34 million Americans had the flu, with 16 million seeking medical treatment and 710,000 hospitalizations, according to Dr. Dan Jernigan the director of the influenza division for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

For the first time, downtown Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital has set up a mobile emergency department outside to handle the overflow of patients. The mobile facility is in the hospital's parking lot next to where ambulances pull up to deliver patients.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA-TV