Get ready for the Monday morning Daylight Saving hangover

Daylight Saving Time

By now, you know you should set your clocks forward an hour before you go to bed Saturday night. If you are dreading losing that hour, you are not alone. Many don't know the health repercussions can be much more serious.

It's that time of year when we're told to change the time and while it takes extra time to change all of our clocks, it's our body clocks that suffer most.



"Oh my goodness, Monday is the worst day coming back from a Daylight Savings {SIC} weekend. It's like a hangover from no other," said Noel Brooks.



"Sundays are always hard in New Orleans. Monday morning meetings are even harder," lamented William Prieur.

When asked how the shorter weekend makes him feel Jemal Gaines said, "Tired, very tired, because I have to get up even earlier now and Mardi Gras just passed and I'm tired from that."

It's like the jet lag without the fun trip. And it's not in your head. Medical studies show that Daylight Saving Time and losing that hour of sleep, raised the risk of having a heart attack the following Monday by 25 percent.

An LSU Public Health expert says that a sudden jolt of an hour's loss of sleep, does disorient people.

"It's not really a surprise because we all know what it's like when you lose an hour of sleep," said Dr. Edward Trapido, an LSU Health Sciences Center Epidemiologist.



He says the body will adjust, but be aware of this finding, something people don't seem to know about.



When asked what he thinks about the increase risk of having a heart attack on the Monday following the 'spring forward' weekend Shane Wells said, "For real?"



"I'm getting up in age a little bit. I don't know if I like that too much," laughed James Starkey.

"Coming off of Mardi Gras and everything, that's the last thing I need to worry about is a heart attack right now," said Prieur.



So if you already have heart disease risk factors, such as smoking, no exercise, and a high waist measurement, don't skimp on the shut eye.



"Well, all I could say is that I hope they don't catch any heart attacks," said Gaines.



In the fall, when we push the clocks back an hour, heart attack risk falls 21 percent when we get the extra hour of sleep.

