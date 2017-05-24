Sunscreen's safety questioned after numerous incidents

Family members says the use of a common sunscreen is to blame for the skin reactions suffered by these three children.

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Can the ingredients in sunscreen, a product meant to protect your skin, actually burn you? It’s a question we wanted to answer after a grandmother here told us her 3-year-old granddaughter suffered rashes, blisters and burns after using Banana Boat Kids Hypoallergenic 50+ spray sunscreen.

We also heard from other parents who say the same thing happened to their children.

Rebecca Cannon of Botwood, Newfoundland, Canada, told us on May 6 she used the same product on her 14-month-old daughter, Kyla.

“I sprayed it on my hands and I applied it on her face. Within two hours she started getting pink,” said Cannon.

Cannon says the next day her daughter’s skin was much worse.

“She was bright red. She was blistered. She was so swollen it was heartbreaking to see,” Cannon described.

She took Kyla to the doctor, who said it was an allergic reaction to sunscreen. Another doctor and dermatologist told her the same thing.

Jennifer Sayers of Belle Haven, Virginia, says her 4-year-old son Liam experienced something very similar last Memorial Day.

“His eyes were almost swollen shut. He had swelling and blistering all over his face, primarily on his cheeks and eyes and nose,” said Sayers.

Sayers took Liam to the doctor and was told he had first- and second- degree burns.

3-year-old Norah Borr of South Dakota is herself in the process of healing. She was visiting her grandmother on Indian Rocks Beach when she used the same sunscreen on May 7.

“Most of her burns are on her face, so it has to be a reaction to one of the chemicals in the sunscreen. We didn't even think there was a chance of that,” said her grandmother, Mary Zylstra.





Three different children, in three different areas, all suffering similar reactions after using Banana Boat Kids 50+ spray sunscreen.

Doctors are doing skin tests on Norah to see if she is allergic to ingredients in the sunscreen. Kyla's mother says she has no known allergies, so they are now testing the can of aerosol sunscreen. Liam was not tested last year. His parents now use a different brand of lotion sunscreen.

Zylstra, Norah's grandmother, told us what happened because she wants other parents, grandparents and caregivers to be aware.

“It was a real hot day compared to South Dakota weather. We got some sunscreen on, went for a walk and they were playing in the sand and we were out there probably an hour and a half,” she said.

Norah took a nap before the family flew back to South Dakota.

“She woke up and she wasn't feeling right," her mother said. "We thought she might just be tired in the sun and then she started breaking out in a little bitty rash. It wasn't very noticeable.”

At least not at first.

“It seems like as time went on it got worse. It’s red and it’s blistery and where the blisters are breaking loose you’re seeing raw skin and that’s four days later. That’s four days later. It didn’t happen the same day,” she said.

Norah's mother says anywhere sunscreen touched Norah’s skin there is a rash. Doctors in South Dakota told her that Norah was having an allergic reaction to an ingredient in the sunscreen. They are testing to determine which one.

Norah's grandmother says they bought that specific bottle because it said hypoallergenic and is labeled for kids as pediatrician tested.

“It’s supposed to protect you and it says 'kids' and it says 'allergy free' so you think automatically it's good,” she said.

Also on the bottle, and on every bottle or tube of sunscreen, is a warning to stop use and see a doctor if a rash occurs.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Susan Weinkle says until you test the skin, you can’t blame ingredients in sunscreen.

We showed her pictures of the children and she could not say if it was a sunburn or a chemical burn.

Dr. Weinkle says about 1 percent of sunscreen users will experience an allergic reaction. The most common ingredient in most brands of sunscreen is oxybenzone, which is not in the Banana Boat Kids 50+ spray sunscreen.

“I take about 30 skin cancers a week, so I see lots of patients that use sunscreen. I have actually never seen a documented allergy to sunscreen,” Weinkle said.

She says the most common reason children or adults experience burns is misapplication.

“We have preached and preached about the importance of using sunscreen, but not how to use it correctly and effectively,” said Weinkle.

She recommends using a sunscreen with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which are physical blockers. Apply it about 30 minutes before you go into the sun. That will give you a good base layer, and it’s also being applied to dry skin. Reapply the sunscreen when you are out and then again every hour.

Dr. Weinkle says it’s best to use a lotion because you can see where it’s applied.

“I would say aerosol sunscreen is better than no sunscreen." she said.

10News contacted the American Academy of Dermatology and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a statement the FDA says it's aware of cases of serious allergic reaction to sunscreen, but the use of sunscreen is nonetheless important:

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aware of rare cases of serious allergic reactions that have been reported with the use of sunscreen products. Over the counter sunscreen products include a warning to watch for skin rashes as a possible adverse event related to the use of the product. Although consumers occasionally experience a skin reaction, the overall benefits of sunscreen use far outweigh the risks of these reactions.

It is important to use sunscreens, along with limiting time in the sun and wearing protective clothing, to help reduce the risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging caused by the sun. Consumers who experience a skin reaction or rash with one sunscreen, should stop using the sunscreen and seek medical advice. FDA continually monitors post marketing adverse event reports, as well as safety information from other sources, to determine if additional FDA actions are needed and communicates any new information to the public, as appropriate.”

We also contacted Edgewell Personal Care, the makers of Banana Boat sunscreen. They told us they’re aware of claims and admitted it’s possible some people can have an allergic reaction.

“We are aware that there has been some public discussion regarding Banana Boat and we’d like to reassure families that all Banana Boat products undergo rigorous testing to ensure safety and quality before they are placed in the market.

"While we are unable to address questions about the specific claims you mention because you do not mention the families by name, we take all consumer reports seriously and investigate them with our quality assurance team. As part of this commitment, we engage whenever a family contacts us.

"Banana Boat sunscreens fall within a neutral PH range, which means they are safe for human skin, topical use, and cannot cause chemical burns, which are sometimes mistakenly linked to personal care products or confused with sunburns. We encourage people who have concerns about a type of burn to visit a dermatologist who can determine the differences between a chemical burn, a sun burn, reaction to the sunscreen itself or a photoallergic reaction.

For some people, their sensitivity to an ingredient can be triggered or exacerbated by the sun. Such a photoallergic reaction can result in an exaggerated skin rash or sunburn. In more severe cases, blistering may also develop. A dermatologist can also advise on appropriate treatment.

We encourage consumers to share any reports or cases with us directly at 1.800.723.3786."

Dr. Weinkle says if you’re concerned sunscreen allergies a board-certified dermatologist can test your skin, but you can also do your own patch test. She says to use a small amount of sunscreen in a small area of your skin like a portion of your arm, go in the sun and if it starts to turn pink or you see a rash, get out of the sun and then see a doctor.

She says the best way to avoid all of this is by being sun-smart. She says you need to properly apply sunscreen that contains those physical blockers, has not expired and has been stored in the proper temperature. She also stresses using sun-protective clothing in all outdoor activities.

