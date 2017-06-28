Health advisory issued for E.G. Simmons Park Beach

Close-up of a warning flag on the beach, San Diego, California, USA (Photo: Medioimages/Photodisc, (c) Medioimages/Photodisc)

TAMPA -- The Environmental Protection Agency has recommended that a Health Advisory be issued for E.G. Simmons Park Beach, which officials have issued.

This follows water samples taken that show above the recommended level of enterococci bacteria. The EPA recommends health advisories for beaches that have a value of 70.5 or higher.

Beach samples are taken every two weeks, as protocol states from the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The health advisory will be lifted when a water sample is taken at a satisfactory value of the bacteria.

For more information, check out the Florida Department of Health's Beach Water Quality website.

