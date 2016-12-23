Heart attack survivor meets 'angels' who saved him

ST. PETERSBURG — Happy Rideout has a lot of things to be happy for this Christmas -- most of all just being alive.

“I was coming back to my house and that’s when I dropped with a cardiac arrest,” said Rideout, who does not remember much about the medical emergency on Sept. 29.

And did we mention Rideout works as a defibrillator salesman?

The heart attack left the 65-year-old without a pulse, technically dead for nearly 30 minutes. Doctors are amazed he survived.

“(The doctor) looked at the chart and he looked at me and he said 'You shouldn’t be alive,'” said Rideout. “There’s no reason you should be alive … you are a miracle.”

After weeks in the hospital Rideout is making a full recovery. He didn’t find out until later about the three good Samaritans who jumped in to preform CPR until paramedics arrived.

“There was a puzzle here and there, (mental) gaps and I had to put the pieces together,” said Rideout.

Determined to find those who save him, Rideout posted on his neighborhood’s social media site, and as word spread, nearly three months later on Friday night, Happy got hit Christmas wish: reuniting with the three strangers who came to his rescue.

“My family thanks you, I thank you, God Thanks you, everyone thanks you,” said a tearful Rideout upon seeing them.

Julie Mageras is a nurse at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and was one of the three people who provided CPR until emergency crews arrived. She says had no idea Happy survived and was relieved he tracked her down.

“I can’t believe it,” said Mageras. “I prayed and prayed for him … I didn’t think he lived.”

After he learned a postal worker also jumped in to help, Happy left a message on his mailbox.

“I'f you’re the mailman that saved my life ring the doorbell, you’re my angel.' And I was like, yes!” recalled 19-year U.S. Postal Service employee Tom Phillips with a smile, after first meeting Happy on Thursday.

A third “angel,” Joseph Murphy, is a window salesman who happened to be working in the neighborhood and flagged down both Mageras and Phillips and also called 911.

“There’s no words to express the gratitude,” said Rideout. “There are three angels here and there’s a lot of bad out there and these people sacrificed themselves to just come help somebody and I’m alive because of that.

How do you thank somebody for that?”

Happy next hopes to track down the paramedics and EMTs who rushed him to the hospital.

He also credits his faith and prayers for his recovery.

Coincidentally, Happy’s full legal name is Clarence. P. Rideout making his initials, “C.P.R.”

(© 2016 WTSP)