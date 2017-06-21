Hillsborough Co. confirms one case, two probable cases of mumps

Mumps positive (Photo: jarun011)

TAMPA -- Hillsborough County Officials have confirmed one case of mumps in the area, as well as two probable cases of mumps.

The three cases belong to one family that have been in nearby contact with each other. There is one adult and two children involved, according to Hillsborough County officials.

Mumps is contagious and is caused by the mumps virus. Symptoms include puffy cheeks and swollen jaws from swollen glands. The symptoms typically show about 16-18 days after infection, but sometimes range between 12-25 days.

Health officials recommend children receive vaccinations for mumps with the combination measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine in about the 12 to 15 months of age range. Officials also advise people who are not currently vaccinated to get the vaccination as well.

The National Center for Disease Control says that the mumps virus is very uncommon, with a 99% decrease in mumps cases in the United States since the vaccination program started in 1967.

The Office of Public Health Preparedness reports that there was one case in 2014 and 2015, as well as two cases in 2016 in Hillsborough County.

For more information, check out the Florida health website.

