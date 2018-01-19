Hillsborough County Schools warns of flu activity in letter to parents

Flu shot (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Hillsborough County Public Schools and the Florida Department of Health sent an email to parents Thursday warning of flu activity throughout the district.

The department said flu activity does not appear to be higher than usual. However, it asked the district to send families information on flu activity in the county.

Some 6,000 Hillsborough County students have cold or flu-like symptoms, according to district spokesperson Tanya Arja. The total represents about 3 percent of the district's student population.

The letter encouraged parents to have their kids get the flu shot. It also encouraged parents to keep sick children at home to prevent spreading the flu to others.

The district provided these tips in the letter:

Get vaccinated

Keep sick family members home

Contact your health care provider if you or your child experience flu-like symptoms

Follow your doctor's guidance on treatment

Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue.

Watch: Here's why everyone in Tampa Bay seems to be getting the flu

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV