Illinois woman dies during cosmetic procedure

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who suffered a medical emergency and died during a cosmetic procedure at a clinic in Doral.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 30-year-old Lattia Baumeister, visiting from Chicago, was undergoing the procedure at Seduction by Jardon’s Medical Center, located at 2500 NW 107th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported her to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald reports this is the third death of out-of-state women who came to South Florida to undergo cosmetic surgery.

The newspaper reports that 25-year-old Ranika Hall, of Kansas City, Missouri, died March 25 after a Brazilian butt lift procedure performed at Eres Plastic Surgery in Hialeah. In May 2016, 29-year-old Heather Meadows of West Virginia died after cosmetic surgery at the Hialeah medical center.

No further details were released about Baumeister’s death. The investigation is continuing.

