Mold issues at upscale Tampa apartment

Crystal LaGate's apartment is warm. A fan circulating in the living room and open door don't do much to stop the sweat from forming on my brow.

LaGates is finishing up work with two employees on the dining room table. One is pregnant. That's the reason why the A/C isn't on.

"She is worried about the mold and the baby," LaGates said.

As soon as her employees leave, I have LaGates turn on the A/C. Almost immediately, you notice the smell.

"It's smelling really wet and moldy," LaGates said.

A symptom, she says, of leaky pipes in a compartment underneath her air conditioning unit. She says it's taken time to figure out what she believes has caused her health issues.

"I started getting chronic coughs, sinus infections all the time. Like every 30 to 45 days," LaGates said.

She has had testing done in a lab. Results show several different types of mold. She even has a Petri dish with colonies of mold growing in it from a mold testing kit she recently put in the ducts.

In December, LaGates says, a crew from Post Rocky Point repaired the pipes, but no remediation was done.

"Two hours after they completed the work (the manager) signed a note and put it on my door saying they will not renew my lease anymore," LaGates said.

The letter came just a couple of weeks after her apartment complex sent a renewal reminder letter saying, in part, they hope she would "continue to live at Post Rocky Point."

"I guess because of me complaining about this moldy issue that just isn't getting fixed, they want to move me out and move somebody else in and just kind of move on and not fix it," LaGates said.

10News reached out to the company that runs the complex. A representative with MAA, a massive apartment ownership and management group, wouldn't comment but says that they are now in contact with LaGates to try and resolve the issue.

Retaliatory evictions are illegal in Florida, but attorneys 10News spoke with say a refusal not to renew a lease might not fall under the law.

There are also no federal or state laws that address a landlord's duty or liability regarding mold and there are no mold standards published by the Environmental Protection Agency.

10News checked into the Post Rocky Point's record with The Department of Business and Professional Regulations. They say they have only one complaint on file against the complex - also because of mold, in 2015.

LaGates, in the meantime, is looking to move from her home of four years by March 31 when her lease is up.

"I'll miss the location, being on the water and all my friends," LaGates said. "At this point, it comes down to my health and I have no choice but to move."

