'Mole Patrol' hits the road for free cancer screenings

The Moffitt Cancer Center's "Mole Patrol" is hitting the road Saturday, July 29. (Photo: Facebook)

CLEARWATER, FLA. - Early detection can make the difference in treating skin cancer.

The "Mole Patrol" is hitting the road and is slated to set up shop between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Pier 60 Pavilion on Clearwater Beach.

Regardless of whether you hold insurance, the skin cancer screening event is free and open to the public.

Moffitt Cancer Center is hosting the event. For additional information, visit their website.

