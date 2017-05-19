Mother's warning about nail biting goes viral

Sara Guidry's Facebook post says that her son had fingernails embedded in his mouth due to his habit of biting his nails. Facebook photo

A Louisiana mother is warning parents about the potential dangers of biting your nails.

Sara Guidry posted to her Facebook page that something looked odd in her son Kale's gums, describing it as something “white in his gums.”

“I get a tweezer and pull it. It looked like a fingernail. I continued to pull four more out. I then search his mouth and find another area,” says Guidry on her Facebook post.

Guidry claims to have pulled out 27 fingernails from her son’s gums with tweezers.

The following is from Guidry’s Facebook post:

"The dentist has never seen anything like this. We figured out that Kale bites his nails and plays with them in his mouth. He pushes them up towards his palate. The nail penetrates the skin and goes into a pocket between the baby teeth and permanent teeth. Don't let your children bite their nails! If you can handle the disgust check out the video."

The post has received over 160,000 shares.

10News reporter Shannon Valladolid is verifying if this can happen to your children.

