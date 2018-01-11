Natural methods could help kick opioid addictions to the curb

Close-up of a person getting an acupuncture treatment (Photo: Purestock)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Lisa Henricks takes a lot of pills. She has no choice because of her constant pain.

“I get more than four migraines a month, but my insurance only covers four pills for my migraine a month. That’s not cool. My muscle relaxer for my back, my legs. My morphine. Anti-depressant. Alprazolam,” she said.

She was bitten on her finger by a fire ant 16 years ago. It turns out she was allergic, went into shock and says it was a near-death experience. She’s never fully recovered.

“I couldn’t even walk for a long long time, I was crawling around the house.”

She says there are things besides pills that could help. Things like acupuncture, massage therapy, chiropractic care and myofascial treatments. Alternative, natural methods that would help wean her off the pills.

However, there’s a big problem. She says none of these non-drug treatments are covered by her health insurance.

“I might get better. I just might. And, I might not have to take pain medicine. And, I might be able to go back to work. But, those are things that are unanswered because I don’t have access to it,” she said.

While she’s not addicted to the pills, many are and were led to them because of pain in a lot of cases.

Dr. Edward Leonard is a chiropractor in Tampa. He’s seen people lose their lives because of opioid addictions.

“Opioids should be really the last line therapy for maybe post-surgical pain and no more than 7-30 days of medication on it,” he said.

“There’s no evidence that it’s effective for pain otherwise. It just gets people stoned half the time.”

He believes politics is why pharmaceuticals are a doctor’s first choice for cures instead of things that could prevent popping pills.

“It’s gratifying as a practitioner because I really feel like I save their lives because I’ve seen it go the other way in the worst of ways.”

One of Leonard's patients, Mauricio Rosas was hit by a car. He is one of the fortunate ones who have insurance that pays for chiropractic and acupuncture treatments.

“Mind you, I do take some medications," Rosas said. "With the acupuncture, it’s like an all-body massage and I feel very relaxed right now. Earlier when I first came in, I was tense, my body ached. Right now, I feel brand new."

As for Henricks, she’s lost her desire to do things, while too many are losing their lives.

Both problems that could possibly be fixed with alternatives.

Tips to getting alternative treatments covered:

Change your insurance policy – look for companies that will cover it. Make a good case that your treatment is necessary by getting a prescription from a doctor. Limit your out of pocket expenses by talking to the acupuncturist or chiropractor, see if they are willing to help you. Be careful, make sure you consult with a reputable doctor for all of these treatments.

