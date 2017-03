The hospital clothing line INGA has designed fashion conscious clothing with cancer patients in mind -- created with the help of nurses. INGA photo

Hospital gowns are finally getting a makeover.

The hospital clothing line INGA has designed fashion conscious clothing with cancer patients in mind -- created with the help of nurses.

The clothing makes dressing easier and provides discreet access to body parts that need to be examined.

