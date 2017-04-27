No Zika mosquitoes found this year

Carlos Varas, a Miami-Dade County mosquito control inspector, uses a Golden Eagle blower to spray pesticide to kill mosquitos in the Miami Beach neighborhood last August. Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida agriculture officials say no mosquitoes in the state have tested positive for the Zika virus so far this year.



According to a statement from the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, nearly 90,000 individual mosquitoes have been tested for the virus linked to severe birth defects. None of the mosquitoes from more than 6,500 samples have tested positive for the presence of Zika so far in 2017.



Agriculture officials recently hosted workshops around the state for local officials to discuss mosquito surveillance and control measures. Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam said that as summer begins, it's important that Florida communities have the resources they need for their Zika response efforts.

