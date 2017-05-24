Palms of Pasadena Hospital unveiling new entrances, parking spaces as part of $10M renovation

Generic emergency room (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. - The Palms of Pasadena Hospital is unveiling part of $10 million renovation project Thursday to make entrances easier for emergency medical services (EMS) personnel and for community access to the emergency room.

Hospital representatives will also unveil 22 emergency room parking spaces, in addition to the new entrances.

The event will also honor local first responders and celebrate National EMS Week.

The hospital will recognize representatives from South Pasadena, Treasure Island, St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg Beach fire stations, as well as Sunstar Paramedics.

The news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

