Pinellas Health Department offering students no-cost dental exams

A generic toothbrush (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - The Pinellas County Health Department is providing no-cost dental exams for school children.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 6350 76th Avenue North.

The department provides this service just before the start of the school year.

Pinellas County Schools start class on Aug. 10.

Go to the Florida Department of Health's website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV