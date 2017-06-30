Placenta pills may make kids sick

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hazmat situation at Apollo Beach TECO plant injures several people
-
Fourth of July weekend events through the Tampa Bay area
-
Local family upset that dog attacked by pit bull at pet hotel
-
Corigs taking over Tampa Bay Downs
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
STL native heart transplant
-
Teen mom talks about motherhood and life
-
New Florida laws go into effect Saturday
-
Father and son fight back against home invader
-
HCSO arrest woman for having sex, giving birth to 11-year-old's baby
More Stories
-
Police: 1 killed in N.Y. hospital shooting; gunman is deadJun 30, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
IDs released following yesterday's fatal TECO plant accidentJun 30, 2017, 2:07 p.m.
-
Scarborough: White House promised Trump would…Jun 30, 2017, 5:01 p.m.