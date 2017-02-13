Pornhub wants to be your one-stop shop for sex ed

(Photo: fotografixx, Getty Images) (Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

Adult website Pornhub launched an online education center Wednesday to offer advice on fulfilling a healthy sex and love life, along with a side of NSFW bedroom advice.

Pornhub announced their "Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center" on Wednesday and said the website will cover topics ranging from reproductive health, STDs and STIs to sexuality and relationship building.

According to a statement from the pornography company, Laurie Betito, a clinical psychologist with a specialty in sexuality will act as director of the site.

Check out our official launch of our sexual wellness center! Get up to date articles on everything pertaining to sex https://t.co/GKHS7Xy15U pic.twitter.com/9Vpa2KAWdr — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) February 1, 2017

In a promotional video for the new wellness center, Betito said she wants to “get real” with people when it comes to sex and relationships.

Users can send Betito questions about sex and she and her team will offer weekly posts and Q&As on online dating, safe sex and “exploring your kinky side.”

In one of the posts, a contributor explores the ins and outs of a group sex party, and in another, the reasons women don’t have to avoid sex while menstruating.

Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub, said the company wants to provide its 70 million daily visitors with trustworthy information and advice on sex.

“We understand the importance of educating the general public on a wide range of topics pertaining to sexual health and awareness, and saw an opportunity to deliver knowledge and understanding through renowned doctors and experts,” Price said in a statement. “Think of us as a one-stop shop, available 24/7, to facilitate your needs, be it comprehensive information regarding STIs and safe sex, the latest in sex tech or advice on how to approach a friends with benefits arrangement.”

On social media, some applauded the move, while others wondered why?

Pornhub is going to have a sex education sub site. Amazing. — Alex T. (@professoralek) February 2, 2017

Pornhub opening a sex education site might be the greatest idea ever. — Littlecolt (@garylisk) February 2, 2017

What kind of moral authority do you have @Pornhub to talk about sex health? OMG! See creepy intro clip here: ---> https://t.co/t0ehehBT9q — Erika Lust (@erikalust) February 1, 2017

USA Today