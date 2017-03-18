Publix, BayCare team up for in-store health care

Publix and BayCare are working together to offer health care services in supermarkets around the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay Times photo

Publix and BayCare are working together to offer health care services in supermarkets around the Tampa Bay area.

The 115 local Publix Supermarkets will have screening stations for issues like blood pressure. Many others will become telehealth sites where people in a private room cab video chat with a physician, who can also give instructions on diagnostic equipment. Co-pays are expected to be similar to in-person appointments..

These BayCare hospitals will eventually have Publix pharmacies: Tampa's St. Joseph's Hospital, Safety Harbor's Mease Countryside Hospital, Clearwater's Morton Plant Hospital, Winter Haven's Winter Haven Hospital and St. Petersburg's St. Anthony's Hospital.

Patients in all BayCare hospitals will also receive bedside prescription delivery at no cost.

© 2017 WTSP-TV