Rabies alert issued for part of Hillsborough

A rabies alert has been issued in part of Hillsborough County after a third case of rabies was found.

A domestic cat recently tested positive for rabies in the area near Pinnacle Heights Circle in the Tampa area, the Hillsborough County division of the Florida Department of Health said.

The area is bounded on the north by Ehrlich Road, on the east by Casey Road and South Village Drive, on the south by Highway 587, and on the west by Farmington Boulevard and Canopy Creek Drive.

The alert is for 60 days.

The Florida Department of Health recommends:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at (813) 744-5660.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals by leaving pet food outside, or garbage cans open.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at (813) 307-8059.

