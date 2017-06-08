Recall: Birth control pills might not prevent pregnancy

One lot of Mibelas 24 F-E tablets has been recalled by manufacturer Lupin Parmaceuticals after a customer noticed a mistake.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A possible birth control mix-up has led to a recall.

One lot of Mibelas 24 F-E tablets has been recalled by manufacturer Lupin Parmaceuticals after a customer noticed a mistake.

Birth control pills typically contain inactive placebo pills during the last week of a woman’s cycle, but the recalled pills may be packaged out of order, meaning women could take them out of order.

That could result in an unplanned pregnancy.

The pills were distributed nationwide:

68180-911-11 (Wallet of 28 tablets)

68180-911-13 (Carton of 3 wallets) L600518 05/31/2018

Anyone who took the recalled pills is urged to contact their doctor and return the pills to the pharmacy. If you have questions, you can call 1-800-399-2561 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern time.

