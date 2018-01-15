Restaurant employees admit going to work sick

(Photo: Beau Zimmer)

TAMPA, Florida— When you’re out to eat watch out for sick servers or coughing cooks.

With the flu spreading across the country, there’s a good chance someone behind the counter could be infected too.

“The typical rule of thumb is if you have a fever you should not be going to work,” says Dr. Cesar Lara of Clearwater. He says once infected with the flu virus even if a restaurant employee washes their hands often there’s still the possibility of passing it on especially when working around food.

“You’re breathing viruses, you’re coughing, you touch your nose because it itches,” said Dr. Lara.

A 2017 survey of the food service industry found restaurant employees reported going to work sick 51 percent of the time. A similar study by the CDC found 12 percent even went to work with vomiting or diarrhea.

“There are employees who come to work sick and have bills to pay,” said food safety trainer David Steck of Serve it Up Safe. He says despite food safety training which instructs employees to stay home when contagious, there are even managers who maybe turn a blind eye.

“If the boss tells them he is understaffed, that employee may feel pressured into going in,” said Steck.

Experts say if you should happen to see a sick employee improperly handling your food, or accidentally sneeze or cough on your plate, consider politely asking for a new meal or consider going somewhere else.

“You don’t have to be the nice guy,” said Dr. Lara. “Protect yourself… ‘say I’m sorry… I don’t feel comfortable.’ It’s a matter of just taking care of your health.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV