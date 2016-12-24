Risk of heart attack spikes in winter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Autistic girl stuns with 'Hallelujah'
-
Cheesecake Factory coming under fire
-
Fisher recovering from heart attack
-
VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows drunk semi-truck driver in Minn.
-
Photographer searches for tourist
-
Fatal train crash
-
Sheriff discusses fatal shooting in Palm Harbor
-
McDonald's baby parents grateful
-
Daughter fights to put mother to rest
More Stories
-
Overnight crash with golf cart leaves three dead,…Dec 24, 2016, 8:15 a.m.
-
Viral video of autistic girl singing 'Hallelujah' inspiresDec 23, 2016, 3:34 p.m.
-
Warm Christmas weekend for Bay areaJul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m.