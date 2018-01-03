Signing up for a gym membership? Keep these tips in mind

Senior Woman On Running Machine In Gym (Photo: Monkey Business Images Ltd, (c) Monkey Business Images Ltd)

Raise your hand if you made a resolution this year?

Maybe it was to join a gym.

January sees a huge surge in gym activity, up 50% from December.

Here are some things to remember before getting that gym membership.

Figure out your priorities: Do your research. Do you want to take classes? Would you prefer a gym that is all female rather than male? Do you prefer a chain that lets you work out while on vacation.

Take a tour: Visit the facility you’re interested in. Make sure you feel comfortable. Make sure that they have the equipment and classes that you like, because if they don’t you’re probably not going to go.

Calculate your costs: Many gyms right now are offering great deals, discounted prices. But calculate the cost of what it will be when those discounted prices don’t continue over into the next few months. Make sure you can afford it.

Understand the terms: That contract you have to sign, make sure whatever the sales person just told you, is in writing.

You can always check out reviews on that gym you may be interested in and more tips by visiting bbb.org.

