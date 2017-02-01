Skoal, Copenhagen smokeless tobacco recalled due to metal in cans

Dozens of smokeless tobacco products, including some sold under the popular brands Copenhagen and Skoal, are being recalled because the products could contain foreign objects.

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you or someone you know uses chewing tobacco, you’ll want to take note of this recall.

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has received eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans. In each case, the object was visible to the consumer and there have been no reports of consumer injury. Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The products subject to recall were manufactured in USSTC’s Franklin Park, IL facility and distributed nationally.

Consumers who have any of the products should not open or use the product. Instead, contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

The following products are subject to this recall:

Skoal Brand Products

This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

• Bandit Mint

• Bandit Wintergreen

• Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

• Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

• Long Cut Cherry

• Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

• Long Cut Classic

• Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

• Long Cut Spearmint

• Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

• Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

• Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

• Snus Mint

• Snus Smooth Mint

• Xtra Long Cut Mint

• Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

• Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

• Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

• Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

• Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

• Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

• Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

• Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

• Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

• Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

• Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

Copenhagen Brand Products

This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

• Extra Long Cut Natural

• Long Cut Mint

• Long Cut Southern Blend

• Pouch Mint

• Pouch Wintergreen

• Long Cut (overseas military only)

• Fine Cut (overseas military only)

• Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

• Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

• Pouch (overseas military only)

• Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

• Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

• Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

Cope Brand Products

This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

• Long Cut Straight

Husky Brand Products

This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

• Fine Cut Natural

• Long Cut Straight

• Long Cut Wintergreen

