Tampa General Hospital names John Couris its new CEO

Tampa General Hospital announced Monday that John Couris will serve as its new president and CEO. (Photo: Tampa General Hospital)

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa General Hospital announced Monday its new president and CEO.

John Couris is set to begin the role on Sept. 1. Steve Short will serve as acting president and CEO in the meantime.

“It is a true honor to be selected as the next leader of TGH,” Couris said in a news release. “It is a great institution with a long history of excellence.

“Working together as a team, I know in my heart that TGH’s best days lie ahead, and together with USF and all the members of our medical staff, we will achieve its full potential as a world class destination for healthcare excellence.”

Couris currently serves as president and CEO of Jupiter Medical center, a 327-bed not-for-profit hospital in Jupiter, Fla. He’s held the position since June 2010.

The TGH board began searching for a new CEO in January.

In November 2016, former CEO Jim Burkhart said the board pushed him out of the position. Burkhart declined to discuss the reasons for his removal with our partners at the Tampa Bay Times, but said the hospital’s finances played a role.

Couris joined the BayCare system in August 2000 as a vice president at Morton Plant Mease Health Care in Clearwater, Fla. He became chief operating officer of Mount Plant Mease North Bay Hospital in September 2006.

In 1990, Couris began his hospital career at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“John Couris brings the talent and energy that a great institution like TGH so richly deserves,” said TGH governing board chair John Brabson in a news release. “He’s a dynamic leader with a passion for quality, innovation and excellence.”

TGH is one of the city’s biggest employers with 6,769 full-time employees.

