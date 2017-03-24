Tampons are out among younger women

Upstart companies, helmed by women and preaching a message of female empowerment, are breaking into the market still controlled largely by brands that have been household names for generations. CBS photo

Emily Varnam wants to protect the environment and eschew big business, so she tries to buy local food, dresses in secondhand clothing and doesn't own a car.

The 27-year-old doula also chooses her feminine hygiene products based on her personal philosophies.

She no longer uses tampons and other products made by giant consumer products companies, opting instead for more natural, eco-friendly options made by women. Once a month, she turns to Thinx period underwear, a Lunette menstrual cup and homemade cloth sanitary pads.

"There are products made by people who menstruate for people who menstruate," Varnam said. "I struggled with capitalism and feminism. Capitalism is the language most people speak at this moment and feminism (isn't). We need to find a way that they can intersect. We need to be able to be feminists and succeed."

Feminine hygiene products represent a $5.9 billion industry in the United States and $35.4 billion one worldwide. That number is expected to top $40 billion around the world in the next three years, according to Global Industry Analysts.

Upstart companies, helmed by women and preaching a message of female empowerment, are breaking into the market still controlled largely by brands that have been household names for generations. Among the new niche producers besides Thinx and Lunette, are Lunapads, DivaCups, GladRags, Dear Kate and Flex, which sell menstrual cups, reusable period underwear, cloth pads. Some companies also peddle yoga pants, menstrual-cup cleanser, carrying cases for fresh and used pads, absorbent and waterproof blankets to protect linen and mattresses, dancewear and pad soaking containers.

The average woman has an estimated 500 menstrual cycles in her lifetime, so feminine hygiene product makers have an ever-replenishing customer base. Demands for these products are changing, as women seek not only more environmentally friendly options, but also ones that can accommodate an active lifestyle. Also encouraging the trend: The earlier onset of puberty, technology and fabric advancements and more advertising targeting teenagers and younger women as older brand-loyal women enter menopause.

“It’s been many years of consistently agitating women, attending conferences, advertising, and I definitely think the concept has caught on and a lot of women now know about it,” said Carinne Chambers, vice president and co-founder of DivaCup, who began developing menstrual products with her mother, Francine, over a decade ago. “But we’ve barely scratched the surface, and we’re working hard to try and get women to know that this concept exists, and get over the initial hesitation of trying it."

Similarly, Thinx founder and “she-EO” Miki Agrawal didn’t think sanitary cups were a modern-enough option for busy women like her: "There’s only been three major innovations in the entire 20th century: tampons, pads and menstrual cups. So there was this huge opportunity to disrupt the category that totally needed disrupting."

