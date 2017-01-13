The dirtiest spots in your office that could be making you sick (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG -- Flu season is hitting Florida hard.

In just the last 12 days, at least one child, from Marion county, died from flu complications.

This map from the Department of Health shows flu cases are increasing in every Bay area county.

That means offices like this one at 10News could be a hotbed for germs.

We asked you where you think the most germs are lurking and a lot of you said keyboards, phones, or doorknobs.

Dr. Juan Dumois, an Infectious Disease Doctor at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, says you’re right and the dirtiest spots are places people touch.

“Mouse, keyboard keys, buttons on the telephone, the handset for the telephone,” says Dr. Juan Dumois. “The handset is going to have a lot of variety of organisms on there from who’s using that phone.”

He says some of the dirtiest places can actually be found in a break room.

“Places like the faucet handle, or soap dispensers, or the button on the coffee machine. I’d also consider buttons that opens microwave or handle on freezer,” says Dr. Dumois. “Even the back of the chair where people pull out will have more germs on it and on the side of the chair will have more germs on it.”

He says one thing that’s important to consider that people don’t think about, is that what’s on your hands doesn’t make you sick it’s that next step bringing hand to mouth or nose.

“So key is making sure hands are clean before touching hands or nose,” says Dr. Dumois.

He says the key is washing your hands for 30 seconds, under running water because soap loosens up dirt and particles. And remember to use a paper towel to turn the faucet off so you don’t contaminate your hands again.

You want to make sure that you don't contaminate your right index finger by turning off the faucet with your hands. Instead, make sure to grab a paper towel -- while the water is still running -- and use that to turn off the water.

If not, you would've contaminated your hands all over again and you would’ve had to start over.

