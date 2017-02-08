This is what true fitness looks like

(Photo: Brown, Scott)

TRINITY — There's a good chance you've seen the latest picture of Christine Brinkley by now.

She’s posing in a bikini for Sports Illustrated -- at 63 years old!

It’s being shared all over social media -- and everyone seems to have something to say about it.

One of the overwhelming comments: no one really looks like that at 63!

A lot of you say it's money, expensive treatments, good genes, even plastic surgery (which Brinkley says she's never had).

Whatever it is, not everyone 60 plus can look like her. We found some real people who are telling you the truth about what it means to be fit as you age.

You can see the intensity in the eyes of Dennis Kelly as he's pumping iron. He may be the youngest 78-year-old you've ever met.

“When I'm talking and doing seminars, they see me shaking a little bit. They ask, ‘Are you nervous?’ I say 'No, I'm just recovering from Parkinson's.”

That’s right. Dennis has Parkinson's. But you'd never know it. Watch above to see the martial artist on his feet doing fly-kicks!

We asked: What does being fit really look like at 60 and 70?

“Well, that's an interesting question. Fitness, it depends on how you define it,” he said. “We see other people growing old at a certain age and we feel we should grow old. And a lot of it is up here, he said pointing to his head.

“I refuse to grow old. In fact, when I go to the movies I don't ask for the senior discount. I think young.

And that's one of the key things.”

Dennis says staying fit as you age isn't about the weight that you can lift. It's about something way bigger than that.

“That's internal strength. It's your ability to focus on all the positive things that lead up to mental, physical and emotional strength,” he said.

Take it from a woman who's grown older together with Dennis - his wife.

“Sure it's important to look good, but most importantly, it's really important to feel good. Because when you feel good, you look good and you can do things. I can get down on the floor with my 3-year-old grandson and run circles around him,” said Barbara Marville-Kelly.

Fit for real people in their 60s and above is more than just numbers.

“So now, I'm pushing for 70. And I want to be as fit and positive thinking and set an example for 70-year-olds and above," Barbara said.

"Because, you know what? I want to live a quality of life. I don't want to live it in a nursing home. I want to be able to live to the fullest of my ability every single day and make a difference.”

