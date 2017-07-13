WTSP
Website lets you learn more about your sunscreen

Katie McCall, WTSP 9:10 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

We have to wear sunscreen to avoid skin cancer and sun damage, and wearing it every day gets *expensive.*
but we found a website that will help you save your skin *and* your money.

On the Skin Cancer Foundation's website -- skincancer.org -- you just plug in the brand and type of product you have--and see of it has the skin cancer foundation seal.

But that's not all: it tells you *what* that product is recommended for.

It has all price ranges and a ton of brands.

Also on the site -- you can read all about the testing they do before they'll put a seal on a product. they test how well it blocks and how stable it is, but they even test for allergic reactions and phototoxicity, because people can have painful reactions to some sunscreen products. 

