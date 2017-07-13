Website lets you learn more about your sunscreen

A woman spreads sunscreen on the back of a friend at the Renaca beach in Vina del Mar, on January 24, 2009. Solar radiation, the principal cause of the skin cancer, has made the disease increase over 100% in the last 10 years in Chile. The National Cancer Corporation (CONAC) initiated a campaign this summer, aimed particularly at children, to raise awareness about the harm caused by ultraviolet radiation. AFP PHOTO/Martin Bernetti (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MARTIN BERNETTI AFP/Getty Images)

We have to wear sunscreen to avoid skin cancer and sun damage, and wearing it every day gets *expensive.*

but we found a website that will help you save your skin *and* your money.



On the Skin Cancer Foundation's website -- skincancer.org -- you just plug in the brand and type of product you have--and see of it has the skin cancer foundation seal.

But that's not all: it tells you *what* that product is recommended for.

It has all price ranges and a ton of brands.

Also on the site -- you can read all about the testing they do before they'll put a seal on a product. they test how well it blocks and how stable it is, but they even test for allergic reactions and phototoxicity, because people can have painful reactions to some sunscreen products.

© 2017 WTSP-TV