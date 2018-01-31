Wesley Chapel clinic offers free flu shots

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Florida Hospital Centra Care Clinics in Wesley Chapel are offering flu shots through Friday.
The clinic is located at 1127 Bruce B Downs Blvd.
Some 37 kids have died from the flu this year.
