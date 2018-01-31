Wesley Chapel clinic offers free flu shots

Flu shot (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Florida Hospital Centra Care Clinics in Wesley Chapel are offering flu shots through Friday.

The clinic is located at 1127 Bruce B Downs Blvd.

Some 37 kids have died from the flu this year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV