WTSP
Close

Wesley Chapel clinic offers free flu shots

10News Staff , WTSP 11:02 AM. EST January 31, 2018

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Florida Hospital Centra Care Clinics in Wesley Chapel are offering flu shots through Friday.

The clinic is located at 1127 Bruce B Downs Blvd.

Some 37 kids have died from the flu this year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

VERIFY: How to flu-proof your home

WTSP

VERIFY: Does Tamiflu work and should it be used at all?

WTSP

Flu impacting dogs, too; canine influenza in 36 states

WTSP

'Completely unreal': Family shocked after healthy boy, 12, dies of flu

WTSP

Clearwater school cancels classes after students call in sick

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories