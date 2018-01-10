Winn-Dixie, Harveys ice cream bars recalled

ice cream bar (Photo: gvictoria)

The parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores has issued a voluntary recall for ice cream bars over listeria fears.

The following bars were sold in Harveys in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

The recall also covers Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars – 2114021745 (12-count package) sold in stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Customers should throw away or return the bars to any store for a refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products can call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

