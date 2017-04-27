Heineken's powerful new ad takes on political differences

(YouTube/Heineken)

Open your mind. Open your world. That’s the message from a new Heineken ad that’s going viral.

The four-and-a-half-minute ad, which the beer maker titled ‘Worlds Apart,’ features real interactions between sets of two strangers who have opposing viewpoints.

But when the strangers first meet, they don’t know they’re on separate ends of particular topics.

Only after they sit down and talk for a bit are they shown videos that bring their differences to light.

After that, they’re given a choice to either leave or stay and talk.

As of Thursday morning, the ad had been viewed more than 1.5 million times. Watch the ad for yourself and give us your thoughts.



