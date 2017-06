A Citrus County teen is missing and investigators are asking for your help to find her.

Shauna Mariah Carpenter, 17, was last seen in the city of Hernando.

She’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you’ve seen

her, you’re asked to call 1-888-ANY-TIPS or go to CrimestopersCitrus.com

