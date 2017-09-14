Help find Eeyore's owner!

MOBILE, Ala. -- We need your help to get Eeyore back to his rightful owner.

Martha Durant of Mobile, Alabama, found the stuffed Winnie-the-Pooh sidekick on I-10 about the time Hurricane Irma was bearing down on Florida. She believes it may belong to a child evacuating to get out of the way of the massive storm.

She’s created a Facebook group to help spread the word about Eeyore. In the Facebook group, she’s posted photos of Eeyore at the vet, in a high-rise overlooking where he was found and even in a store aisle with his 100 Acre Wood friends.

But she still hasn’t found Eeyore’s owner. That’s where you come in. We need you to help share the photos of Eeyore to get him back to his rightful owner…who might just be right here in Tampa Bay.

