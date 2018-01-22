Help find forever homes for these Tampa Bay pigs

SPCA of Tampa Bay

TAMPA -- Will you provide a forever home for a pig?

The SPCA of Tampa Bay has seven pigs in need of new homes. The video here is of Penny, who was admitted to the shelter along with her mother and five brothers and sisters.

If you’re interested in adopting or knows someone who is, contact the SPCA of Tampa Bay!

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com

