Help find Highland Co. man last seen looking for hospital

BELLEVIEW, Fla. -- A man who was last seen asking for directions to a hospital is now missing and investigators need your help to find him.

Harry Bell was last seen on Sunday at a Circle K in Belleview, Florida, where he was seen asking for directions to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

He was driving a white 2003 Cadillac DeVille with Florida license plate CC4UG. He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 149 pounds. He was white hair, blue eyes and two sores on the right side of his face.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 863-402-7200.

