Help find man who escaped from Sarasota Co. behavioral center

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man they say escaped from a behavioral facility in Sarasota.

Brian Stusalitus, 39, was originally booked into the Sarasota Co. Jail on January 12 on charges of trespassing on school grounds and disturbing the peace.

He was then transported to Coastal Behavioral Healthcare. But on Sunday, he escaped from there by jumping over a wall.

He was recently staying at the Salvation Army in downtown Sarasota.

Stusalitus is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was released from prison in 2009 following a series of convictions in Orange County for a number of crimes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

