Help find missing Riverview girl last seen July 2

Your help is needed to find a Riverview girl who’s been missing for more than a week.

Janessa Shannon, 13, went missing from Riverview back on July 2.

Janessa is biracial with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Circumstances of his disappearance were not available.

If you know where she might be, you’re asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000.



