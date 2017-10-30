Help find wanted Citrus County sex offender

INVERNESS, Fla. -- The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man who never registered as a sex offender after being released from prison.

The photo is of Jerry W. Corbin. He was released from prison on Sunday. He was required to register as a sex offender, but never did.

Corbin is 54 years old. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 164 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The only information he gave corrections officials was that he was going to be in the Homosassa area.

If you have any information about where Jerry Corbin may be, you’re asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or go to www.crimestopperscitrus.com.

