Help find woman Pasco deputies say tried to use forged check

Pasco Co. deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they say tried to put a forged check into her account.

Gretchen Andruszkiewicz is accused of going into the ACE Check Cashing at 33245 US Highway 19 in Holiday Monday and trying to deposit the check worth $250 into her prepaid debit account.

Investigators say the check was from an old account belonging to a person said they had never written a check to

Gretchen and denied knowing her.

Gretchen fled the check cashing business, leaving behind her driver’s license, forged check and debit card.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at Tampa Bay at 1-800-706-2488.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

