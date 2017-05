TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. -- Police in Temple Terrace hope you recognize this adorable face.

The pup was found over the weekend on Ridgedale between Druid Hills Road and Bullard Parkway. The dog didn’t have a microchip and wasn’t neutered. Police say the puppy is very sweet.

If you know anything about the dog or recognize it, call 954-261-2634.

