Help send birthday wishes to Polk Co. teen battling serious illness

Gracie Clements has spent a lot of time in the hospital and away from school.

POLK CITY, Fla. -- A Tampa Bay teen is battling an illness that has kept her out of school and away from her friends. And now her mother wants to make sure her birthday is a special one.

Gracie Clements of Polk County suffers from dysautonomia and fibromyalgia. Her mother, Brandi, says Gracie is constantly in pain and has been out of school. Brandi is planning a 16th birthday party for Gracie on July 8, and hopes to have a flood of birthday cards for her.

That’s where you come in!

You can help make sure Gracie has a wonderful 16th birthday by sending her a card. You can mail it to 13181 Sweethill Road in Polk City, Florida, 33868.

Together, we can help give Gracie a birthday she’ll always remember!

