Her husband's secret life of being addicted to child porn

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A local woman WUSA9 is calling “Ashley” discovered her husband was addicted to child pornography only after federal agents were closing in on him.

“I was totally shocked," said Ashley. "I didn’t see anything coming.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigations found more than 50,000 photos and 1,000 videos of child pornography on her husbands computers.

All the images and videos were sexually explicit, involving children under the age of 12.

“I was sick. It was nauseating to think that people would be whacking off to somebody’s rape.”

When WUSA9 asked what Ashley what she wanted people to know about being the wife of a child pornographer, she replied, “I don’t like how you phrased the question.”

“The term child pornographer implies to me that he was producing and distributing, that’s what it implies to me. And I don’t like [sic] but he wasn’t doing that. He took pictures but he didn’t distribute them.”

According to court documents, her husband pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

FBI agents found 45 photos and seven videos of a girl under 12.

“I didn’t see any of it. I don’t know how bad it was. It wasn’t [sic] going out and raping people.”

When WUSA9 asked Ashley what she would call her husband, she replied, “An addict more than anything else. He's addicted to child pornography."

Ashley said they had three computers and she didn’t know about the child pornography pictures and videos.

“I feel sad for him. I feel like he was trapped. He made some bad choices. He was exposed to pornography as a teenager. It's an addiction. I feel like he got sucked in and he couldn’t get out.”

She said, “From what I’ve studied, the dopamine needs to be stimulated harder and faster in order to get the same high. Just like cocaine. Just like heroin."

WUSA9 asked Ashley about the impact her husband's arrests has had on their two children and she replied, “I think my kids are going to be safer as a result of what happened to their father. But I feel sorry for the kids down the street whose parents send them off to school every day with a smart phone in hands. I hate smart phones."

When asked if she blames technology more than her husband she replied, “More than my husband I blame my husband for choosing to go back to it.”

Ashley is angry with the porn industry and the technology that allows easy access to it.

“Having it so easily accessible on our computers, it’s just like dangling fish hooks. They’re going to get caught eventually if they keep bumping into it.”

Ashley is still married but doesn’t know if she will remained married after her husband is released from prison in 2030.

“I haven’t made that decision yet,” she said. “I don’t need to make it. If I choose to live with him after he gets out of prison, then I’m choosing to never have my grandkids over to my house. He basically gave up his family when he made the choice to do what he did.”

As for anyone else who may be going through a similar situation, Ashley says, “You can do it. Be strong.”

Once Ashley’s husband is out of prison, he has to register as a sex offender and will be under supervised release for the rest of his life.

You can find out more about the impact of pornography at the Maryland Coalition Against Pornography. It's a volunteer based organization focused on the Nation's Capital Region and says it works to protect children.

FightTheNewDrug.org's mission is to raise awareness about the harmful effects of pornography on the brain and society.

