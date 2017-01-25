WTSP
Here's why USF students will be a little safer in active shooter situation

10News , WTSP 2:16 PM. EST January 25, 2017

TAMPA, FLA. - Students and staff at USF can feel just a bit safer now.

Automatic door lock buttons were installed in several large classrooms over winter break.  They are designed to protect a large group of people in an active shooter situation.

USF Police Chief Chris Daniels says it's one of many security features on campus. The button locks the doors to the classroom so no one can get in, however students can still get out. 

