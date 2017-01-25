Here's why USF students will be a little safer in active shooter situation

Power is being restored at USF's main campus.

TAMPA, FLA. - Students and staff at USF can feel just a bit safer now.

Automatic door lock buttons were installed in several large classrooms over winter break. They are designed to protect a large group of people in an active shooter situation.

USF Police Chief Chris Daniels says it's one of many security features on campus. The button locks the doors to the classroom so no one can get in, however students can still get out.

10 News Reporter Jenny Dean tells us why this feature is unique to USF and other security measures police take to keep the campus safe, coming up today on 10News at 5pm.

(© 2017 WTSP)