WTSP
Close

Hernando Co. officials going door-to-door to get people to evacuate

WTSP 11:05 AM. EDT September 16, 2017

If you live near the Withlacoochee River, you might get a knock on your door today and a message to leave the area.

Hernando County officials, along with officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will go door-to-door in flood prone areas near the river to urge people to evacuate.

The areas include, but are not limited to, Talisman Estates, Riverdale and other areas of concern near the river.

Those areas are expected to see record-high flood levels from the Withlacoochee River.

Flood levels at Trilby are expected to reach 17 feet by Monday morning and possibly exceed that later in the week.    Flood levels at Croom are expected to rise to 10.8 feet by Monday morning, and again, exceed that later in the week.

Assistance will be given to those who need help to evacuate.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

One week after Irma, flooding remains a problem

WTSP

Sarasota Co. man accused of stealing from first responders

WTSP

Dog wakes family up in time to save baby during Hurricane Irma flooding

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories