Hernando Co. officials going door-to-door to get people to evacuate

If you live near the Withlacoochee River, you might get a knock on your door today and a message to leave the area.

Hernando County officials, along with officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will go door-to-door in flood prone areas near the river to urge people to evacuate.

The areas include, but are not limited to, Talisman Estates, Riverdale and other areas of concern near the river.

Those areas are expected to see record-high flood levels from the Withlacoochee River.

Flood levels at Trilby are expected to reach 17 feet by Monday morning and possibly exceed that later in the week. Flood levels at Croom are expected to rise to 10.8 feet by Monday morning, and again, exceed that later in the week.

Assistance will be given to those who need help to evacuate.

