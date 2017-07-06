Hernando Co. traffic stop leads to 14 arrests

A car driving without headlights in Highlands County led to the arrests of 14 people, say deputies.

The car was stopped back on March 21 along Baxter Avenue in Seabring, and led to the arrests of the 14 people on 66 felony charges and several misdemeanor charges, as well as the seizure of more than 341 grams of methamphetamine and three guns.

The first arrest on March 31 was 30-year-old Louis Arno Huff, who was driving the car without headlights. He was charged with possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He also didn’t have a valid license.

His passenger, Charlene Gayle Walterman, 36, ran inside the house as soon as the car stopped. She eventually came out and was charged with violation of probation and arrested on two warrants for petit theft, identity theft and uttering a false instrument.

Inside the home that Huff pulled up to was Richard Thomas Hardeman, 34. He was arrested for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and a child support warrant.



Deputies weren’t done. Deputies say they found two guns and 238 grams of meth in a shed behind Huff’s mother’s house.

The next day, detectives came back with a search warrant and found nine people there, six of whom went to jail.



● Joshua Patrick Oshea, 24, and 39-year-old Courtney Hardeman Schreiner were both arrested for possession of 8.7 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after the drugs were found in their shared room.

● Derek Brian Worth, 39, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell after 5.1 grams of methamphetamine as well as multiple plastic baggies and a digital scale were found under a pillow on his bed.

Three other people in the home were on probation -- David Martin Adkins, 44; Angel Luis Cruz, 24; and Matthew Preston Hardeman, 24 -- which prohibits them from associating with drug users.

