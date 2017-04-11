Hernando County issues burn ban

Hernando County issued a burn ban on Tuesday. (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners issued a county-wide outdoor burn ban on Tuesday in response to the brush fires near Hernando Beach.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that further details about the burn ban are forthcoming.

The move comes on the same day Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency due to the more than 100 wildfires burning across the state.

In Hernando, firefighters are still battling a brush fire which started after a lightning strike on Saturday. The fire has grown to consume nearly 1,100 acres and is about 90 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

