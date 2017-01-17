Hernando man reported missing after cross-state delivery

Paul Marvella (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Hernando County deliveryman was reported missing by the sheriff's office Tuesday after he failed to return home.

Paul Anthony Marvella, 30, was last seen Sunday at 6:10 p.m. in Jacksonville when he finished the transport of a deceased person to the Memorial Healthcare Plaza at 3901 University Boulevard South, according to Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Marvella, an employee of the Alternative Transportation Services, was driving a black 2014 GMC Yukon with Florida tag/DNSK41.

Marvella is 5-feet-11 inches in height, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Contact the HCSO at 352-754-6830 or 911 if you have any information on Marvella or his vehicle's whereabouts.

